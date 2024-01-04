How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) hope to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on January 4, 2024.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games Denver shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.
- The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank second.
- The Nuggets score just 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors give up (116.3).
- Denver is 14-3 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Golden State has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.
- The Warriors' 116.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Golden State is 14-11 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are posting 119.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.3 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (110.6).
- Denver cedes 109.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 109.8 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 2.2 more treys per game (13.2) than in away games (11). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in road games (36.1%).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors put up fewer points per game at home (115.8) than away (118.3), but also allow fewer at home (115.8) than away (116.9).
- In 2023-24 Golden State is conceding 1.1 fewer points per game at home (115.8) than on the road (116.9).
- This season the Warriors are averaging more assists at home (28.4 per game) than on the road (27.5).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Calf
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Out
|Hamstring
