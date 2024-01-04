The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) will look to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Commodores have won six games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

  • The Commodores average 16.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (56.9).
  • When it scores more than 56.9 points, Vanderbilt is 12-1.
  • Mississippi State has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 79.6 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 56.5 the Commodores give up.
  • Mississippi State has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.
  • When Vanderbilt allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 13-1.
  • The Bulldogs are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Commodores concede to opponents (37.5%).
  • The Commodores' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.7 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
  • Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 52.4 FG%
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
  • Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86)
  • Erynn Barnum: 9.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.1 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Memphis W 81-63 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Colorado State W 82-75 Moby Arena
12/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 99-35 Humphrey Coliseum
1/4/2024 Vanderbilt - Humphrey Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/11/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

