The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) will look to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Commodores have won six games in a row.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Commodores average 16.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (56.9).

When it scores more than 56.9 points, Vanderbilt is 12-1.

Mississippi State has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.

The Bulldogs put up 79.6 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 56.5 the Commodores give up.

Mississippi State has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

When Vanderbilt allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 13-1.

The Bulldogs are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Commodores concede to opponents (37.5%).

The Commodores' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.7 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

17.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 52.4 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK, 52.4 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

10.4 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43 3PT% (37-for-86) Erynn Barnum: 9.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.1 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule