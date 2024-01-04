Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Mason Marchment going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchment stats and insights
- In 10 of 36 games this season, Marchment has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- On the power play, Marchment has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- Marchment's shooting percentage is 18.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchment recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|3
|1
|15:36
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 6-3
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
