If you live in Harrison County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Long Beach High School at Greene County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4

7:30 PM CT on January 4 Location: Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Biloxi High School at Hancock High School