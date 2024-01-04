Claire Liu 2024 Adelaide International Odds
Claire Liu is meeting Daria Kasatkina next in the Adelaide International round of 32. Liu is +8000 to win at Memorial Drive Park.
Liu at the 2024 Adelaide International
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: January 5-13
- Venue: Memorial Drive Park
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Court Surface: Hard
Liu's Next Match
On Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET, Liu will face Kasatkina in the round of 32, after defeating Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-1 in the previous round.
Liu Stats
- Liu beat No. 82-ranked Townsend 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the .
- Through 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 20-25.
- Liu is 14-18 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Liu, over the past year, has played 45 matches across all court types, and 20.8 games per match.
- In her 32 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Liu has averaged 19.8 games.
- Liu, over the past 12 months, has won 62.2% of her service games and 31.5% of her return games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Liu has been victorious in 29.7% of her return games and 61.3% of her service games.
