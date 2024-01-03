The Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HTC Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Chanticleers give up to opponents (73.4).
  • When it scores more than 73.4 points, Southern Miss is 4-0.
  • Coastal Carolina has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.8 points.
  • The Chanticleers record 5.3 more points per game (65.9) than the Eagles give up (60.6).
  • Coastal Carolina is 5-4 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
  • Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.
  • The Chanticleers shoot 39.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles shoot 44.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Chanticleers concede.

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%
  • Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 49.3 FG%
  • Lani Cornfield: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Cleveland State L 70-63 Alico Arena
12/21/2023 @ FGCU L 78-62 Alico Arena
12/30/2023 Marshall L 87-72 Reed Green Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/6/2024 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
1/11/2024 JMU - Reed Green Coliseum

