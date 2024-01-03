The Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HTC Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Domonique Davis: 20 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

20 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Brikayla Gray: 7.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lani Cornfield: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Morgan Sieper: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Arin Freeman: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Deaja Richardson: 17.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Alancia Ramsey: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Dalanna Carter: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

