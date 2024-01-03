Wednesday's contest features the Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) facing off at HTC Center (on January 3) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 victory for Southern Miss, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Eagles lost their last outing 87-72 against Marshall on Saturday.

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Coastal Carolina 66

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Eagles registered their signature win of the season on December 2, when they grabbed a 61-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.

Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 61) on December 2

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 222) on November 11

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 225) on November 25

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 286) on November 18

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 328) on November 24

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

21.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 49.3 FG%

7.5 PTS, 49.3 FG% Lani Cornfield: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game (posting 69.8 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and giving up 60.6 per contest, 101st in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential.

