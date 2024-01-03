The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) hope to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on January 3, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 44.5% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 19-9 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 27th.

The Pelicans score 8.4 more points per game (115.9) than the Timberwolves allow (107.5).

New Orleans is 19-7 when it scores more than 107.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans score 116.6 points per game at home, 1.7 more than on the road (114.9). On defense they allow 110.6 per game, 3.5 fewer points than on the road (114.1).

New Orleans gives up 110.6 points per game at home, and 114.1 on the road.

At home the Pelicans are picking up 26.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than away (25.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries