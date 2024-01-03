The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) after winning four straight road games. The Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -6.5 223.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played 21 games this season that finished with a point total over 223.5 points.

New Orleans' games this year have had a 228-point total on average, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has gone 19-15-0 ATS this year.

The Pelicans have been victorious in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 30.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 14 43.8% 113 228.9 107.5 219.6 223.2 Pelicans 21 61.8% 115.9 228.9 112.1 219.6 229.1

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (12-7-0) than on the road (7-8-0).

The Pelicans average 8.4 more points per game (115.9) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (107.5).

When it scores more than 107.5 points, New Orleans is 18-8 against the spread and 19-7 overall.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Pelicans and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 19-15 1-2 16-18 Timberwolves 16-16 6-6 16-16

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Pelicans Timberwolves 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 113 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 18-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-7 19-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-3 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 107.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 14-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-9 16-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-2

