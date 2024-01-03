How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The outings in a Wednesday G League slate sure to please include the Long Island Nets taking on the Westchester Knicks.
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Grand Rapids Gold vs Birmingham Squadron
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Long Island Nets vs Westchester Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
