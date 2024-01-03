The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) and Washington Capitals (18-11-6) meet at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils lost to the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-160) Capitals (+135) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have won 17 of their 28 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, New Jersey has gone 10-8 (winning 55.6%).

The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

New Jersey and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 23 of 35 games this season.

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been made an underdog 23 times this season, and won nine, or 39.1%, of those games.

Washington has entered 11 games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 7-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 35 games this season.

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils vs. Capitals Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 121 (10th) Goals 82 (31st) 124 (25th) Goals Allowed 98 (7th) 33 (6th) Power Play Goals 12 (30th) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has two wins against the spread, and is 5-4-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

New Jersey hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Devils have had an average of 6.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 1.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Devils offense's 121 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.

The Devils rank 25th in total goals against, allowing 3.5 goals per game (124 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (-3) ranks them 18th in the NHL.

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals went 4-3-3 in its last 10 games, including a 4-6-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

Four of Washington's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Capitals' 82 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Capitals have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 98 goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.

Their -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

