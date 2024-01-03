A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Creighton Bluejays (10-2) host the UConn Huskies (10-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Huskies, victors in six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 82.8 points per game, 21.1 more points than the 61.7 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, UConn is 10-3.

Creighton's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 82.8 points.

The Bluejays average 75 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 62.5 the Huskies give up.

When Creighton totals more than 62.5 points, it is 8-1.

UConn is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

This season the Bluejays are shooting 44.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies make 50.9% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bluejays' defensive field-goal percentage.

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75)

17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75) Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87)

14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87) Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Drake W 89-78 Knapp Center 12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 58-46 D.J. Sokol Arena 12/30/2023 St. John's (NY) W 67-56 D.J. Sokol Arena 1/3/2024 UConn - D.J. Sokol Arena 1/6/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 1/10/2024 Butler - D.J. Sokol Arena

UConn Schedule