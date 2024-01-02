The New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) take on the Brooklyn Nets (15-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pelicans topped the Lakers on Sunday, 129-109. Zion Williamson scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed six assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 26 4 6 0 0 0 Brandon Ingram 26 5 8 3 2 4 CJ McCollum 22 5 9 1 1 6

Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram puts up 23.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, making 50.6% of shots from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.6 points, 9.9 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Williamson averages 22.8 points, 6.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.

CJ McCollum's numbers for the season are 20.4 points, 4.0 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 43.1% from downtown, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Herbert Jones' numbers for the season are 10.5 points, 2.7 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 24.0 3.9 5.6 1.0 1.2 1.7 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.5 11.6 2.7 1.0 1.2 0.6 CJ McCollum 20.2 3.8 4.5 1.3 0.7 4.0 Zion Williamson 18.3 6.0 3.2 0.6 0.4 0.1 Trey Murphy III 12.9 4.0 1.7 0.8 0.2 2.4

