Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jani Hakanpaa going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.
- Hakanpaa's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:51
|Home
|L 6-1
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
