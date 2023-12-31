Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks meet at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Considering a wager on Johnston? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 16:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Johnston has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Johnston has a point in 14 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Johnston hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-42) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 34 Games 5 21 Points 2 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

