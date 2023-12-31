Will Wyatt Johnston Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
Can we anticipate Wyatt Johnston scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- In seven of 34 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (three shots).
- Johnston has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:11
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
