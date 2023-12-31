Saints vs. Buccaneers Player Props & Odds – Week 17
One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Several of the top contributors for the Buccaneers and the Saints will have player props on the table for this contest.
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
Rachaad White Touchdown Odds
- White Odds to Score First TD: +400
- White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|32.5 (-113)
|Derek Carr
|245.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|A.T. Perry
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Baker Mayfield
|228.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|-
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Rachaad White
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
