Will Roope Hintz score a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

  • In 10 of 32 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken four shots and scored three goals.
  • On the power play, Hintz has accumulated five goals and five assists.
  • Hintz's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 3 3 0 18:20 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 16:14 Home W 6-3
12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

