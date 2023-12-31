For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Radek Faksa a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:53 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

