The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) on December 31, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

New Orleans is 16-7 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The Pelicans average 115.6 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 114.3 the Lakers allow.

When New Orleans puts up more than 114.3 points, it is 13-5.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are putting up 116.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 114.9 points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has been better in home games this season, giving up 112.2 points per game, compared to 114.1 in road games.

The Pelicans are sinking 10.8 treys per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than they're averaging away from home (11.7, 37.7%).

Pelicans Injuries