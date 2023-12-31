On Sunday, December 31, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, SportsNet LA

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Brandon Ingram puts up 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zion Williamson posts 22.9 points, 4.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Herbert Jones posts 11.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels averages 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis delivers 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Lakers.

On a per-game basis, LeBron James gets the Lakers 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell gets the Lakers 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Christian Wood is averaging 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Pelicans Lakers 116.0 Points Avg. 114.0 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 48.1% Field Goal % 48.8% 36.5% Three Point % 35.0%

