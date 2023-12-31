The Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Information

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Allen Flanigan: 17.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylen Murray: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jamarion Sharp: 3.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.4 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

  • Earl Timberlake: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Daniel Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Sherif Kenney: 16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Connor Withers: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Rafael Pinzon: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank
181st 74.8 Points Scored 77.8 120th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 74.5 266th
233rd 35.5 Rebounds 37.8 136th
285th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 330th
196th 7.3 3pt Made 9.4 43rd
56th 16.1 Assists 14.8 105th
66th 10.4 Turnovers 12.0 192nd

