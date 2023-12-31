The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) will look to extend a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SECN

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

Ole Miss is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Rebels are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 141st.

The 75.9 points per game the Rebels average are just 0.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (75.4).

Ole Miss has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss put up 69.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.8.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Ole Miss performed better in home games last year, sinking 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage away from home.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule