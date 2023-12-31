How to Watch the Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) hope to build on an 11-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (53.5).
- When it scores more than 53.5 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-5.
- Alabama has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 50.9 points.
- The 76.5 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 9.7 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (86.2).
- When Alabama scores more than 86.2 points, it is 3-0.
- When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 0-4.
- The Crimson Tide are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.8%).
- The Delta Devils' 30.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.
Mississippi Valley State Leaders
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
- Jaylia Reed: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79)
- Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.0 FG%
- Lizzie Walker: 4.0 PTS, 30.5 FG%
- Leah Turner: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 84-56
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 95-45
|Reed Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 99-35
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
|1/8/2024
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.