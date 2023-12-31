The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) hope to build on an 11-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (53.5).
  • When it scores more than 53.5 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-5.
  • Alabama has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 50.9 points.
  • The 76.5 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 9.7 fewer points than the Delta Devils give up (86.2).
  • When Alabama scores more than 86.2 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 0-4.
  • The Crimson Tide are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.8%).
  • The Delta Devils' 30.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

  • Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
  • Jaylia Reed: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (19-for-79)
  • Amberly Brown: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 25.0 FG%
  • Lizzie Walker: 4.0 PTS, 30.5 FG%
  • Leah Turner: 4.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Ole Miss L 84-56 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/18/2023 @ Texas A&M L 95-45 Reed Arena
12/29/2023 @ Mississippi State L 99-35 Humphrey Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
1/6/2024 Alabama State - Harrison HPER Complex
1/8/2024 Alabama A&M - Harrison HPER Complex

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.