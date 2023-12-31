The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) are heavily favored (by 30.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 140.5 in the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -30.5 140.5

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 140.5 points twice this season (over 10 games).

Mississippi State has had an average of 138.3 points in its games this season, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bulldogs have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bethune-Cookman (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% less often than Mississippi State (6-4-0) this season.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 2 20% 75.5 148.8 62.8 136 134.8 Bethune-Cookman 6 60% 73.3 148.8 73.2 136 145

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score just 2.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Wildcats give up (73.2).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 73.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 6-4-0 0-0 4-6-0 Bethune-Cookman 4-6-0 0-0 4-6-0

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Bethune-Cookman 12-4 Home Record 8-5 4-6 Away Record 3-13 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

