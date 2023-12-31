Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 16.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Zion Harmon: 15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jakobi Heady: 14.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dhashon Dyson: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 3.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reggie Ward Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|144th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|77.2
|129th
|35th
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|218th
|49th
|40.5
|Rebounds
|37.2
|160th
|114th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|46th
|122nd
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.4
|281st
|75th
|15.4
|Assists
|12.8
|232nd
|260th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.8
|315th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.