Sunday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 84-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Mississippi State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The game has no line set.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 84, Bethune-Cookman 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-27.8)

Mississippi State (-27.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Mississippi State has gone 6-4-0 against the spread, while Bethune-Cookman's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Wildcats are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 75.5 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per outing (19th in college basketball). They have a +153 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Mississippi State wins the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. It collects 40.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 40th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.8 per contest.

Mississippi State makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (173rd in college basketball) at a 30.7% rate (293rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 26.4% rate.

The Bulldogs' 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 139th in college basketball, and the 80.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 17th in college basketball.

Mississippi State has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (194th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (161st in college basketball).

