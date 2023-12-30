How to Watch the Southern Miss vs. Marshall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.
Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd score 27.1 more points per game (85.1) than the Eagles allow (58.0).
- Marshall has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 58.0 points.
- Southern Miss has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.1 points.
- The Eagles put up 69.6 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 73.5 the Thundering Herd give up.
- Southern Miss is 4-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
- When Marshall gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.
- The Eagles shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.
- The Thundering Herd shoot 41.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Eagles concede.
Southern Miss Leaders
- Domonique Davis: 21.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.8 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
- Melyia Grayson: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.8 FG%
- Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%
- Lani Cornfield: 8.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 69-67
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 70-63
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 78-62
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
