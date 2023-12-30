The Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd score 27.1 more points per game (85.1) than the Eagles allow (58.0).

Marshall has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 58.0 points.

Southern Miss has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.1 points.

The Eagles put up 69.6 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 73.5 the Thundering Herd give up.

Southern Miss is 4-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

When Marshall gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.

The Eagles shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.

The Thundering Herd shoot 41.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Eagles concede.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 21.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.8 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

21.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.8 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Melyia Grayson: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.8 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.8 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%

7.5 PTS, 51.5 FG% Lani Cornfield: 8.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

