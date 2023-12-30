The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.
  • Ohio State has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 162nd.
  • The Buckeyes average 10.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).
  • Ohio State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
  • The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up.
  • When West Virginia gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 4-5.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Buckeyes gave up 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than when playing on the road (76.3).
  • When it comes to total threes made, Ohio State fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% mark in road games.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.6.
  • In 2022-23, the Mountaineers gave up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (74.6).
  • Beyond the arc, West Virginia drained fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

