NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In a Saturday NHL slate that features plenty of compelling matchups, the Edmonton Oilers versus the Los Angeles Kings is a game to catch.
You will find info on how to watch today's NHL action right here.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,MSG-B,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,NESN,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSMW,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,MSG 2,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|BSSO,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.