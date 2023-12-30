Here you'll find a full injury report for every NBA squad -- who's in and who's out, the info you need to have.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Jazz vs. Heat Injury Report

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on KJZZ and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Heat Injuries: Josh Richardson, SG: Questionable (Back), Kyle Lowry, PG: Questionable (Soreness), Jaime Jaquez, SF: Questionable (Head), Duncan Robinson, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Jimmy Butler, SF: Questionable (Calf), Caleb Martin, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee)

Pistons vs. Raptors Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSDET and TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart, C: Out (Toe)

Raptors Injuries: Garrett Temple, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSIN and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Isaiah Jackson, PF: Questionable (Finger), Bruce Brown, PG: Out (Knee)

Knicks Injuries: Jericho Sims, C: Out (Ankle), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSN and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns, C: Questionable (Knee), Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Ankle), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Knee), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Groin)

Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Jevon Carter, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Patrick Williams, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Out (Nose), Nikola Vucevic, C: Out (Groin), Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot)

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum, SF: Out (Hamstring), Joel Embiid, C: Out (Ankle)

Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBCS-BA and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney, PF: Questionable (Illness), Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

Mavericks Injuries: Luka Doncic, PG: Questionable (Quadricep), Kyrie Irving, PG: Questionable (Heel), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

