The San Francisco Dons (10-4) will be looking to build on a nine-game home winning run when squaring off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Francisco vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup in this article.

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline FanDuel San Francisco (-32.5) 124.5 - -

Mississippi Valley State vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Delta Devils have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 32.5-point underdogs this season.

San Francisco has compiled a 9-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Dons' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

