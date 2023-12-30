The Ole Miss Rebels and the Penn State Nittany Lions square off in the Peach Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Mississippi.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Penn State (-6)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!