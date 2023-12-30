Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Penn State Nittany Lions square off in the Peach Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Mississippi.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Penn State (-6)
