The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have taken 10 games in a row.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Sycamores allow to opponents.

Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Spartans are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 258th.

The Spartans score 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than the Sycamores allow (70.8).

Michigan State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.

The Sycamores' 88.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When Indiana State allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 69 points per contest.

The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72 on the road.

In home games, Michigan State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (40.3%).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 away.

At home, the Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.8.

At home, Indiana State made 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Indiana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena 12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule