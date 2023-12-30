Saturday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) versus the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.2)

DePaul (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul's record against the spread this season is 3-7-0, and Chicago State's is 8-9-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Cougars' games have gone over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 10.4 points per game with a -114 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.6 points per game (330th in college basketball) and give up 77.0 per contest (310th in college basketball).

DePaul pulls down 31.1 rebounds per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 36.5 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.4 boards per game.

DePaul connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (154th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from deep.

The Blue Demons average 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (321st in college basketball), and allow 100.0 points per 100 possessions (341st in college basketball).

DePaul has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (312th in college basketball play), 2.4 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (255th in college basketball).

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars' -106 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (342nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per contest (176th in college basketball).

Chicago State is 339th in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Chicago State makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (322nd in college basketball) at a 28.7% rate (334th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 29.9% from deep.

Chicago State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (54th in college basketball).

