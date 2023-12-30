The Utah Utes (10-2) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Utes put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 10-2 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
  • Colorado's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 93.3 points.
  • The Buffaloes average 27.8 more points per game (84.0) than the Utes allow (56.2).
  • Colorado is 10-1 when scoring more than 56.2 points.
  • Utah has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.0 points.
  • This year the Buffaloes are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes give up.
  • The Utes shoot 53.8% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Buffaloes concede.

Colorado Leaders

  • Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)
  • Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
  • Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)
  • Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Utah Leaders

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Air Force W 74-58 Clune Arena
12/5/2023 UT Arlington W 95-74 CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado W 78-56 CU Events Center
12/30/2023 Utah - CU Events Center
1/5/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/7/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 South Carolina L 78-69 Mohegan Sun Arena
12/16/2023 @ Southern Utah W 96-60 America First Event Center
12/21/2023 Weber State W 89-36 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/30/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
1/5/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/7/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center

