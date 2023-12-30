Bolivar County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Bolivar County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bolivar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas E Edwards Sr High School at Cleveland Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Cleveland, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
