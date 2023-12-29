Player props are listed for Jason Robertson and Connor Bedard, among others, when the Dallas Stars host the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 32 points in 33 games (11 goals and 21 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Joe Pavelski has 31 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Roope Hintz has 11 goals and 18 assists for Dallas.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 1 1 1 at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard has scored 15 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 32 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.2 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 21 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 15 assists in 27 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 23 0 2 2 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.