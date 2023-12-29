The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (20-9-4) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-375) Blackhawks (+280) 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have put together a 19-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

The Stars have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 20 of 33 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 113 (7th) Goals 82 (30th) 101 (11th) Goals Allowed 123 (28th) 21 (18th) Power Play Goals 13 (29th) 14 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (25th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has two wins against the spread, and is 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Dallas hit the over in eight of its last 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 113 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars have conceded 101 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +12 this season.

