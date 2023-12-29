Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Dallas Stars meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at American Airlines Center -- starting at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Stars' Jason Robertson and the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Robertson has been a major player for Dallas this season, collecting 32 points in 33 games.

Joe Pavelski is another important player for Dallas, with 31 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists.

Roope Hintz's 29 points this season are via 11 goals and 18 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (9-2-2) has a goals against average of three on the season. His .905% save percentage ranks 31st in the NHL.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard's 15 goals and 17 assists in 34 matchups give him 32 points on the season.

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev has posted 21 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 15 assists.

This season, Nick Foligno has eight goals and nine assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 2-11-1 record this season, with an .870 save percentage (66th in the league). In 15 games, he has 381 saves, and has conceded 57 goals (4.2 goals against average).

Stars vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.41 30th 13th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.62 30th 19th 30.1 Shots 26.6 31st 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 14th 21.65% Power Play % 12.26% 29th 2nd 86.92% Penalty Kill % 75.23% 27th

