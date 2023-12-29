The Dallas Stars (20-9-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) -- who've lost nine straight away from home -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW to see the Stars meet the Blackhawks.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 11th in goals against, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Stars' 113 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 35 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 33 11 21 32 22 21 - Joe Pavelski 33 13 18 31 27 12 50.2% Matt Duchene 32 11 18 29 15 16 55.3% Roope Hintz 31 11 18 29 10 8 53.2% Miro Heiskanen 33 4 19 23 19 21 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.6 goals per game (123 in total), 28th in the NHL.

With 82 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players