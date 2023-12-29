High school basketball competition in Scott County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holmes County Central High School at Forest High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 29

9:00 AM CT on December 29 Location: Flowood, MS

Flowood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkdale High School at Sebastopol High School