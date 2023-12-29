If you reside in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at East Webster High School

Game Time: 10:15 AM CT on December 29

10:15 AM CT on December 29 Location: Maben, MS

Maben, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto Central High School at Starkville High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29

12:00 PM CT on December 29 Location: Flowood, MS

Flowood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Senatobia High School at East Webster High School

Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on December 29

12:45 PM CT on December 29 Location: Maben, MS

Maben, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Grenada High School at East Webster High School