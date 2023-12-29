The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) will try to halt an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils score six fewer points per game (52.4) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (58.4).

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-2.

Mississippi State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.4 points.

The Bulldogs record 6.8 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Delta Devils allow (85).

Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 85 points.

Mississippi Valley State is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 46% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils concede defensively.

The Delta Devils shoot 31.9% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bulldogs allow.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72) Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG% Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 31 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Schedule