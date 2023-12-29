How to Watch the Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) will try to halt an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
Mississippi Valley State vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils score six fewer points per game (52.4) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (58.4).
- When it scores more than 58.4 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-2.
- Mississippi State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.4 points.
- The Bulldogs record 6.8 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Delta Devils allow (85).
- Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 85 points.
- Mississippi Valley State is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 46% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Delta Devils concede defensively.
- The Delta Devils shoot 31.9% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bulldogs allow.
Mississippi Valley State Leaders
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
- Jaylia Reed: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.7 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (17-for-72)
- Amberly Brown: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.4 FG%
- Leah Turner: 5.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Syann Holmes: 3.5 PTS, 31 FG%
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 68-45
|The Pit
|12/12/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 84-56
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 95-45
|Reed Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
