The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) after dropping six consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils' 52.4 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-2.

Mississippi State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.4 points.

The Bulldogs record 6.8 fewer points per game (78.2) than the Delta Devils give up (85.0).

Mississippi State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 85.0 points.

When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 78.2 points, it is 0-4.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 46.0% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Delta Devils concede.

The Delta Devils' 31.9 shooting percentage is 5.2 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 51.4 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 51.4 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 10.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)

10.7 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49) Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.0 3PT% (37-for-86)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.0 3PT% (37-for-86) Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule