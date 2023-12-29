Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) will face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Mississippi State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jessika Carter: 15.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylia Reed: 9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amberly Brown: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Leah Turner: 5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Syann Holmes: 3.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
