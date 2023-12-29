Lauderdale County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you reside in Lauderdale County, Mississippi and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Lauderdale High School at Pelahatchie High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkdale High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
