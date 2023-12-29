Jasper County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Jasper County, Mississippi today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylorsville High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
